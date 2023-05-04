0
Menu
Sports

Ernest Asante nets consolation goal for Doxa in 2-1 defeat to Karmiotissa

Ernest Asante 2 Ghana international, Ernest Asante

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Asante was on the scoresheet for Doxa on Wednesday afternoon when the team played against Karmiotissa.

Unfortunately, the experienced forward suffered a defeat with his team at the end of the 90 minutes.

In the Round 32 encounter of the Cypriot First Division, Ernest Asante started for his team on the flanks.

Just 13 minutes into the first half, the forward was presented with a very good chance and scored with his effort.

With goals from EL Allouchi in the 45th and 60th minutes respectively for his brace, the attacker handed Karmiotissa a 2-1 comeback victory over Doxa.

Courtesy of his goal today, Ernest Asante has now played 18 games in the Cypriot First Division.

He has four goals and remains one of the best players on the team.

His team must continue fighting in the remainder of the season to escape relegation.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job
Kumawu election: Wontumi slams Kwaku Duah over alleged sabotage
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
Related Articles: