Ernest Asante nets consolation goal for Doxa in 2-1 defeat to Karmiotissa

Ghana international, Ernest Asante

Ghana international, Ernest Asante was on the scoresheet for Doxa on Wednesday afternoon when the team played against Karmiotissa.

Unfortunately, the experienced forward suffered a defeat with his team at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the Round 32 encounter of the Cypriot First Division, Ernest Asante started for his team on the flanks.



Just 13 minutes into the first half, the forward was presented with a very good chance and scored with his effort.



With goals from EL Allouchi in the 45th and 60th minutes respectively for his brace, the attacker handed Karmiotissa a 2-1 comeback victory over Doxa.

Courtesy of his goal today, Ernest Asante has now played 18 games in the Cypriot First Division.



He has four goals and remains one of the best players on the team.



His team must continue fighting in the remainder of the season to escape relegation.