Ernest Asante's early goal wins derby for Omonia Nicosia against APOEL

Ernest Asante secured victory for Omonia Nicosia in their 1-0 win over APOEL Nicosia in the Cypriot top-flight derby on Saturday.
The Ghana international found the back of the net in the 8th minute at the Neo GSP in Nicosía, Levkosía.
Asante, 32, has now scored eight goals in 23 appearances.
Omonia Nicosia could have doubled the lead before the break but Fotis Papoulis missed a penalty.
Asante was substituted in the 93rd minute by Michal Duris.
