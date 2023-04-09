0
Menu
Sports

Ernest Asante scores in Doxa Katokopias win against Akritas

Ernest Asante 2 Ghana's Ernest Asante scored in Doxa Katokopias's 2-1 win

Sun, 9 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Ernest Asante scored in Doxa Katokopias's 2-1 comeback win against Akritas in the Cyprus league on Saturday afternoon.

Stavros Gavriel scored the game's first goal in the 34th minute for Akritas. Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 37th minute.

After halftime, Benjamin Akoto Asamoah was substituted in the 46th minute. He was replaced by Christian Illic.

Attacker Ernest Asante gave Doxa a 69th-minute equalizer before Benin international Tidjani Anaane clinched the victory in added time for the White and Green. The game concluded 2-1 in favor of Doxa Katokopias who fought hard to take all three points at stake.

Ernest Asante's goal was his third for Doxa Katokopias this season after making twenty-four appearances. In Doxa Katokopias' win over Akritas, the 34-year-old attacker was substituted in added time.

Doxa Katokopias will take on Olympiakos in their next game in the 1st Division relegation group on the 13th of April.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: