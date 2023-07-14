Ernest Barfo shares intriguing experience of playing in Bahrain on Sports Check

Ernest Barfo is one of many Ghanaian players making a good impact in the Middle East playing in the Bahrain league.

Despite the language barrier in his first season in the Saudi Pro-League, the Ghanaian scored 10 goals for his club Al-Tai FC.



He later moved to Sitra Club in Bahrain where he bagged 9 goals for Sitra Sports Club to gain promotion from the Bahrain Division One League and scored 8 goals for the club in the Bahrain Premier League.



Currently with Riffa Sports Club, Ernest Barfo disclosed exclusively on GhanaWeb Sports Check that playing in the Middle East is not as easy as many people think.



“I always challenge people that if they say the Arab league is not strong, they should bring their players to testify then you will know there is so much strength needed to play. They are getting there gradually, see what Saudi did to Argentina in the World Cup,” he said.



The striker grew up in Mamprobi, a community just minutes away from where Stephen Appiah honed his talent.

Barfo recalls that “you had to be tough and strong to survive and manage. Stephen Appiah inspired us we can make it from Mamprobi and become captain of the Black Stars and go on to play big clubs.”



Ernest Barfo began his career with Liberty Professionals in Dansoman where he was part of their academy team. At one point, Barfo had the opportunity of sharing the same pitch with Kwadwo Asamoah before his move abroad.



However, things took a nosedive after the death of Alhaji Sly Tetteh. the President of Liberty Professionals who passed away in 2011. Barfo was on the verge of sealing his first move abroad but the unfortunate demise of Sly Tetteh cut short his dreams for a moment.



Speaking exclusively on Sports Check, the striker said, “Kwadwo Asamoah had a short spell with us before he travelled. A lot of players were affected when Sly Tetteh died because he had plans for us. I had a move to Egypt but unfortunately, his demise came and the negotiations didn’t come on and I couldn’t have access to go to Egypt for the first time. If he was alive I would have been there a long time.



Despite being paid 80 cedis at Liberty, Barfo stated that “It was not about money it was about making the fame, fighting and playing hard. Although they paid us 80 or 100 cedis, they put it in our mentality to work hard.”

The player disclosed that he still hopes to play in Europe and make his debut for the Black Stars before he hangs his boots.



JNA/KPE