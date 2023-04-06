Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman secure Danish Cup semifinals berth with FC Nordjaelland

Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian duo Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman progressed to the Danish Cup semifinals with FC Nordjaelland.

Nordjaelland edged out Aarhus Fremad from the quarterfinals on Wednesday after inflicting a 4-1 win to complete a 7-1 aggregate win to secure a semifinals berth Cup.



Ibrahim Osman, who was handed his first start at Nordjaelland lasted 75 minutes before he was replaced by Lucas Høgsberg.



Meanwhile, Black Meteors star Ernest Nuamah was an unused substitute as his outfit cruised to a comfortable win to progress.

Nuamah has been impressive this season for Nordjaelland, scoring 8 goals and providing 4 assists in the process.



The pair will hope to help their outfit to clinch the Danish Cup title at the end of the season.