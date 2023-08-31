Ernest Nuamah becomes 4th Ghanaian player to play for Lyon after sealing move

Ernest Nuamah joins the list of Ghanaian players to have played for the French giants

Black Stars teenager, Ernest Nuamah has become the fourth Ghanaian player to sign for Olympic Lyon.

The talented forward has signed a season-long loan deal with the French Ligue 1 giants as announced by the club on Wednesday, August 30.



“Eagle Football and Olympique Lyonnais are very pleased to announce the arrival of Ghanaian international striker, Ernest Nuamah, from RWDM, in the form of a loan until June 30, 2024,” an official club statement from the French Club said.



It continued, “Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the signing of Ernest Nuamah, considered one of the future great hopes in his position, who will be the second Ghanaian footballer in the history of the club after Michaël Essien, his assistant coach at Nordsjaelland, between 2003 and 2005.”

With his latest move, Ernest Nuamah joins the list of Ghanaian players to have played for the French giants.



Before him, Abedi Pele, John Mensah, and Michael Essien had all played for Lyon in the past.



He must work hard and use his qualities to good use to follow in the footsteps of these players who went on to become legends of the game.