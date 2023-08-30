Ernest Nuamah has agreed to continue his career with Olympique Lyon - Nordsjaelland Sporting Director

Ernest Nuamah

Nordsjaelland sporting director Jan Laursen has revealed Ernest Nuamah was clear with them about his desire to join Olympique Lyonnais.

Laursen said the Danish club has reached an agreement with several clubs but the 19-year-old chose to sign for the French Ligue 1 team.



The French Ligue 1 club has now confirmed the signing of the Black Stars winger after shielding it for days.



Speaking in their goodbye statement to Nuamah, Laursen said the club had set bigger targets for any transfer the Right to Dream graduate will be involved in.



“It's no secret that there has been significant interest in Ernest due to the remarkable progress he and the team have experienced, along with the strong performances he has delivered,” Laursen

“We have been clear about our ambitions for this season and consequently set a very high bar for a potential transfer in this window.



“In this regard, agreement was eventually reached with more than one club, and after discussions with various clubs, Ernest has been clear that he wants to continue his development at Olympique Lyonnais.”



