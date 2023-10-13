Ernest Nuamah misses out on Golden Boy final nominees

Ernest Nuamah

Ghana U-23 star, Ernest Nuamah, missed out on the final shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

The Olympique Lyon forward was nominated in the provisional list following his phenomenal performance in the 2022/2023 season.



Nuamah, who had a breakthrough season with FC Nordsjaelland, is ranked 26th on the 2023 list with a rating of 74.6.



He became the fourth Ghanaian to be nominated for the award, joining Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Felix Afena Gyan on the list.



Nuamah on his debut full season scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 33 games in all competitions.



Following his magnificent campaign, the 19-year-old was been rewarded with a Black Stars call-up and made his debut in a one-all draw against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on June 18, 2023.

The Golden Boy Award is granted to the under-21 player who has excelled the most in a top-tier European league during a particular calendar year.



20 finalists have been named including Jamal Musaial, Jude Bellingham, Alejandro Balde, Xavi Simmons, and other top talents. 5 wildcards were named which include Barcelona's 16-year-old star Lamine Yamal.



