Ernest Nuamah named MoTM after hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland in 4-1 win over Viborg

Ernest Nuamah

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah has been named Man of the Match after his outstanding performance for FC Nordsjaelland in the big comeback win over Viborg in the Danish Superliga.

The talented attacker started for his club on Monday evening in the first game of the 2023/24 Danish top-flight league.



In a game played at the Right to Dream Park, Ernest Nuamah bagged a hat-trick to lead his team to a deserved win at home to merit all three points.



After voting on the players that featured in today’s clash against Viborg, fans have voted the Black Stars teenager as the Man of the Match.

In a post, FC Nordsjaelland have congratulated Ernest Nuamah for winning the first Man of the Match award of the new season.



