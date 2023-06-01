Ernest Nuamah named Player-of-the-Spring in Denmark

Nordsjaelland winger, Ernest Nuamah

Nordsjaelland winger, Ernest Nuamah has been named Player of the Spring in the 2022/2023 season in Denmark.

The twelve head coaches of the 3F Superliga voted for the youngster following his explosive season in the top flight.



The award was presented to the Ghanaian prodigy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, as his teammates applauded him.



Nuamah, in his acceptance speech, acknowledged his teammates and coaches for their support, adding that he is proud of what they archived in the just-ended season although they could not win the title.



"First of all I want to thank everybody, my teammates and coaches for this amazing season. We've put everything together the hard way. It wasn't only me, it was each and everyone here and I'm very proud of the team and what we have achieved this season. Even though we couldn't win the title I'm still proud of everybody and Thank you for this."

Nuamah in his debut full season scored 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 33 games in all competitions.



Following his magnificent campaign, The 19-year-old has been rewarded with a Black Stars' call-up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar and would hope to make his debut on June 18, 2023.





Ernest Nuamah er Forårets Profil 2023????



Tipsbladet har bedt cheftrænerne i de 12 3F Superliga-klubber om at kåre Forårets Profil, og valget faldt på den 19-årige FCN-angriber????



Vi fik derfor en helt særlig person til at breake nyheden ????????????????

Kæmpe tillykke, @Nana_Nuamah10#sldk pic.twitter.com/ZjD7Hf3gaD — FC Nordsjælland ???? (@FCNordsjaelland) June 1, 2023

EE/KPE