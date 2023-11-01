Ernest Nuamah nominated for 2023 CAF Young Player of the Year

Winger Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian sensational winger Ernest Nuamah has been nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year award for 2023.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation for both club and country in the past year, and his nomination is richly deserved.



Nuamah enjoyed a stellar season in the Danish Superliga with FC Nordsjælland, scoring 19 goals and providing 6 assists in 32 appearances.



His performances earned him a move to French giants Olympique Lyonnais in the summer, where he has already made an impact, scoring one goal in his first five appearances.



At the international level, Nuamah has also made a big impression. He made his debut for the Black Stars in June 2023, and scored a goal in each of his first two appearances.



He was also part of the Ghana squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nuamah is up against nine other talented young players for the CAF Young Player of the Year award. However, his performances over the past year suggest that he has a good chance of winning the award.

The winner of the CAF Young Player of the Year award will be announced at the CAF Awards ceremony in Morocco on December 11, 2023.





10 superstars in the making. ????



Your nominees for Young Player of the Year (MEN) award.#CAFAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/f9lTsw3YA8 — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 1, 2023

JNA/KPE