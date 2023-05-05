0
Menu
Sports

Ernest Nuamah scores for FC Nordsjaelland in defeat to FC Copenhagen

Ernest Appiah Nuamah Montage Ghanaian attacker, Ernest Nuamah

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker, Ernest Nuamah was in action for FC Nordsjaelland on Thursday evening when the team played against FC Copenhagen in the Landspokal Cup.

In a semi-final second-leg game, the talented forward scored in the 13th minute to restore parity for his team.

Before his goal from the penalty spot, FC Copenhagen had taken the lead through Vikcto Claesson in the 7th minute.

Despite Ernest Nuamah’s goal, FC Nordsjaelland could not cope with the quality on display.

The home team scored two more goals through Vikcto Claesson and Jordan Larsson to take a 3-1 lead into the first-half break.

With both teams scoring two goals each in the second half, the game ended 5-3 at the end of the 90 minutes.

This gives FC Copenhagen a 7-6 win on aggregate to advance to the finals of the Landspokal Cup.

Ernest Nuamah and his FC Nordsjaelland side must not reflect and hope to reach the final of the domestic cup next season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Related Articles: