Ernest Nuamah scores for FC Nordsjaelland in defeat to FC Copenhagen

Ghanaian attacker, Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian attacker, Ernest Nuamah was in action for FC Nordsjaelland on Thursday evening when the team played against FC Copenhagen in the Landspokal Cup.

In a semi-final second-leg game, the talented forward scored in the 13th minute to restore parity for his team.



Before his goal from the penalty spot, FC Copenhagen had taken the lead through Vikcto Claesson in the 7th minute.



Despite Ernest Nuamah’s goal, FC Nordsjaelland could not cope with the quality on display.



The home team scored two more goals through Vikcto Claesson and Jordan Larsson to take a 3-1 lead into the first-half break.

With both teams scoring two goals each in the second half, the game ended 5-3 at the end of the 90 minutes.



This gives FC Copenhagen a 7-6 win on aggregate to advance to the finals of the Landspokal Cup.



Ernest Nuamah and his FC Nordsjaelland side must not reflect and hope to reach the final of the domestic cup next season.