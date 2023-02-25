1
Menu
Sports

Ernest Nuamah scores to help FC Nordsjaelland to beat Odense 4-2

Ernest Nuamah44 The forward started and lasted 87 minutes of the contest

Sat, 25 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Talented Ghanaian striker, Ernest Nuamah was in action for FC Nordsjaelland on Friday night and put up another impressive display.

The forward started and lasted 87 minutes of the contest where he scored in the 73rd minute to help the home team to record a delightful 4-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

In the Round 19 match between FC Nordsjaelland and Odense, the hosts took the lead in the 28th minute through Wahidullah Faghir.

However, three minutes before the break, Mads Frokjaer equalised to draw level for the visitors to ensure both teams went into the break on level pegging.

Later in the second half after Ghanaian attacker Wahidullah Faghir found the back of the Odense net to restore the lead for FC Nordsjaelland before Ernest Nuamah had his goal.

While a strike from Emiliano Marcondos in the 80th minute will make it 4-1, an own goal from Kian Hansen meant that the game ended 4-2 at fulltime.

With his goal today, Ernest Nuamah now has six goals and three assists this season after playing in 17 league matches.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich