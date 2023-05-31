Ernest Nuamah set for Nordsjaelland exit amid interest from Premier League clubs

Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah Appiah is likely to move from FC Nordsjaelland this summer as clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 are all interested in him, according to The Secret scout.

The former Right to Dream Academy product joined the Danish club in January 2022 and made his debut on April 10, 2022 when he came on in the 67th minute for Magnus Kofod Andersen to score an 84th minute goal in a 2–2 draw to Aarhus GF.



He was adjudged the team's man of the match and on March 19, 2023, Nuamah scored two goals including the winning goal in a 2-1 win against Brondby.



The attacker was rewarded with a call up to the Ghana national team following his impressive performance this season.



The talented youngster will join the senior national team for the first time after missing out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having been named in the preliminary squad.

The Right to Dream Academy has scored 12 goals with four assists for Nordsjaelland in the Danish top-flight league this season.



He also played a part in Ghana’s U23 AFCON qualifier when the Black Meteors qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win over Algeria on March 29.



LSN/KPE