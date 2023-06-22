Ernest Nuamah snubs Black Meteors call-up for U23 AFCON?

Ghanaian teenager, Ernest Nuamah

Ghanaian teenage sensation, Ernest Nuamah, appears to have turned down Ghana’s under-23 side, the Black Meteors call-up for the under-23 African Cup of Nations tournament.

The 19-year-old was part of two other Black Stars players, Kamaldeen Suleman and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer who earned a call-up to join the Black Meteors squad for the U23 AFCON.



The trio Kamaldeen Suleman, Ernest Nuamah, and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer were members of the Black Stars team who played against Madagascar in the AFCON qualifiers and were expected to join the Black Meteors after the match on Sunday.



However, Kamaldeen Suleman and Ransford Yeboah Königsdörffer pulled out of the U23 AFCON which commences on Saturday, June 24, in Morocco.



Ernest Nuamah, who played a role in the Black Meteors qualification to the tournament, is the only player from the Black Stars' recent squad who was expected to join the Black Meteors in Morocco on Wednesday for the tournament.



However, as of Wednesday, June 22, Ernest Nuamah was spotted in the company of his former Right To Dream teammates, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Suleman attending an All Stars Football Festival in Bono.

All three players of the Black Stars were named in Ibrahim Tanko’s squad and were expected to join the team after the Black Stars' game against Madagascar.



The Black Meteors who had pitched camp in Cairo, Egypt arrived in Morocco ahead of the U23 AFCON on Wednesday without Ernest Nuamah.







It is unknown if the Nordsjaelland player will join the Black Meteors in camp before their first game in the group stages against Congo on Sunday, June 25.



Ibrahim Tanko was hoping to augment his squad with the Black Stars players who are qualified and experienced.

The Black Meteors will kick off their campaign against Congo on Sunday, June 25, before playing hosts Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 and then Guinea on Friday, June 30.



The U-23 AFCON will serve as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris, France where the top three teams from the competition will automatically qualify for the Olympics.







JNA/FNOQ