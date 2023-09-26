Ernest Nuamah urges team to stay united despite troubling season start for Olympique Lyon

Ernest Nuamah

Olympique Lyon new signing Ernest Nuamah has issued a rallying cry to his teammates, urging them to stand united and work collectively to steer the team away from its current dismal run.

Nuamah's call for solidarity comes in the wake of Lyon's disappointing 0-1 defeat to Brest in the French Ligue 1, which marked yet another setback for Lyon at the start of the 2023-2024 season.



The seven-time Ligue 1 champions find themselves in a precarious position, languishing at 17th place in the league standings, out of 18 teams, with just two points to their name.



Despite the appointment of Fabio Grosso as the new head coach in place of Laurent Blanc, the change at the helm failed to ignite Lyon's fortunes, leaving them still in search of their first victory of the season.



"We need to work as a cohesive unit because football is inherently a team sport," emphasized Nuamah, who recently netted his first senior international goal while representing the Black Stars.



He stressed the importance of mutual support, both on and off the field, as a means to reignite the team's confidence and restore their winning form.

Nuamah acknowledged the high expectations of Lyon's passionate fan base, emphasizing their unwavering support through triumphs and trials alike, as reported by Ligue 1.



The former Right to Dream Academy graduate joined Lyon this summer from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



