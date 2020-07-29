Sports News

Ernest Ohemeng joins Spanish side Salamanca CF

Ghanaian winger, Ernest Ohemeng

Spanish Segunda División B club Salamanca CF has completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Ernest Ohemeng on a free transfer.

Ohemeng penned a deal with the Black and White lads after parting ways with CD Mirandes following the expiration of his contract.



He made 11 appearances for CD Mirandes last season, having joined them on a free transfer in 2018 after leaving Portuguese side Moreirense FC.

The 24-year-old has previously played for Ghanaian side Cheetah FC, Moreirense, Rio Ave, Moreirense, Académica, FC Arouca and CD Mirandés.

