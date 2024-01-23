Ernest Poku scores hat trick for Jong AZ against FC Dordrecht

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Ernest Poku scored a hat trick in Jong AZ Alkmaar's 5-1 win against FC Dordrecht in the Eerste Divisie.

FC Dordrecht was unable to defuse AZ's attack in the 7th minute. This allowed Jayden Addai to find Ernest Poku who scored easily to make it 1-0.



In the 18th minute, Jong AZ doubled the score. Van Bommel was released well and given a lot of space. He then shot neatly into the short corner.



De Schapevelden also displayed a little more after the second goal. But again, Jong AZ pulled the trigger right before halftime. To make it 3-0, Meerdink managed to take a shot from the edge of the box smashing the ball stiffly into the net.

Jong AZ again did not take long to score in the second half. After Wouter Goes's splitting pass, Poku was given enough space by goalkeeper Luca Plogmann. The attacker maintained composure to make it 4-0.



FC Dordrecht scored through Shiloh 't Zand making it 4-1.



In the 71st minute, Ernest Poku completed his hat trick when he scored again from a Meerdink cross.