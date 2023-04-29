0
Menu
Sports

Ernest Poku scores late goal for Jong AZ Alkmaar against MVV Maastricht

AZ Alkmaar Ernest Poku Dutch-born Ghanaian player, Ernest Poku

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ernest Poku scored in Jong AZ Alkmaar's 3-1 win against MVV Maastricht in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Friday evening.

In what was an interesting first half, the home team enjoyed a tiny lead. MVV had its first significant chance in the fifth minute when a header from Koen Kostons fell into the palms of Daniel Deel. Barasi, on the other hand, was dangerous with a long shot.

In the 67th minute, young AZ took the lead. Jurre van Aken, the right back, got to the ball on the wing and sent a wonderful pass to Iman Griffith. Rein van Helden took his shot off the line by hand after the attacker outplayed Matthys. The MVV defender was shown a red card, and Jong AZ was awarded a penalty kick. After then, Barasi scored from the penalty spot.

Despite the surplus and field dominance, it was MVV that scored in the 82nd minute. Dailon Livramento made it 1-1.

The score didn't stay on the scoreboard for long, because a minute later Young AZ found the back of the net again. A cross from Van Aken reached the far post, where Stam was completely free. The defender scored with a nice volley.

Ernest Poku scored Jong AZ's third goal in injury time.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Related Articles: