Ernest Poku scores late goal for Jong AZ Alkmaar against MVV Maastricht

Dutch-born Ghanaian player, Ernest Poku

Ernest Poku scored in Jong AZ Alkmaar's 3-1 win against MVV Maastricht in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Friday evening.

In what was an interesting first half, the home team enjoyed a tiny lead. MVV had its first significant chance in the fifth minute when a header from Koen Kostons fell into the palms of Daniel Deel. Barasi, on the other hand, was dangerous with a long shot.



In the 67th minute, young AZ took the lead. Jurre van Aken, the right back, got to the ball on the wing and sent a wonderful pass to Iman Griffith. Rein van Helden took his shot off the line by hand after the attacker outplayed Matthys. The MVV defender was shown a red card, and Jong AZ was awarded a penalty kick. After then, Barasi scored from the penalty spot.



Despite the surplus and field dominance, it was MVV that scored in the 82nd minute. Dailon Livramento made it 1-1.

The score didn't stay on the scoreboard for long, because a minute later Young AZ found the back of the net again. A cross from Van Aken reached the far post, where Stam was completely free. The defender scored with a nice volley.



Ernest Poku scored Jong AZ's third goal in injury time.