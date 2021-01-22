Ernest Sowah set to join Berekum Chelsea

Fri, 22 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Experienced goalkeeper Ernest Sowah is on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea ahead of the next transfer window.
According to reports, the 32-year-old has begun training with the Biribes and is hoping for a possible move.
With his vast experience in the domestic league, he is expected to strengthen the goalkeeping department of the club.
He has been a free agent since leaving Great Olympics months ago.
Ernest Sowah has had stints with Tema Youth, Berekum Chelsea, CD Don Bosco, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and host of others.
