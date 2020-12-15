Esme Mends land coaching job with Hearts of Oak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Esme Papa Mends

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Esme Papa Mends has been reportedly appointed as a second assistant coach to help head coach Kosta Papic lead the Phobians to glory.

Prior to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, the management of the capital-based club confirmed the appointment of coach Asare Bediako as the team’s new assistant coach.



Subsequently, after matchday two, Serbian tactician Kosta Papic was announced as the new head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak with Coach Edward Nii Odoom returning to the junior team.



According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the club has now sealed a deal with former player Esme Mends, making him the second deputy for Kosta Papic.



