Esme Mends land coaching job with Hearts of Oak

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Esme Papa Mends has been reportedly appointed as a second assistant coach to help head coach Kosta Papic lead the Phobians to glory.
Prior to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, the management of the capital-based club confirmed the appointment of coach Asare Bediako as the team’s new assistant coach.
Subsequently, after matchday two, Serbian tactician Kosta Papic was announced as the new head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak with Coach Edward Nii Odoom returning to the junior team.
According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the club has now sealed a deal with former player Esme Mends, making him the second deputy for Kosta Papic.
The new technical Structure of Accra Hearts of Oak
Kosta Papic- Head Coach— Oyerepa Sports (@OyerepaSports) December 15, 2020
Asare Bediako- First Assistant
Esmen Mends-Second Assistant pic.twitter.com/lyQ9T5Fqyk
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Kosta Papic keen on bringing Samuel Afum back to Hearts of Oak
- Yahaya Mohammed promises season turnaround for Aduana Stars against Hearts
- Hearts of Oak deserves to be on the winning track- Kosta Papic
- 2020/2021 GPL: Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman set to miss Great Olympics clash
- 2020/21 GPL: Our focus is to escape relegation - Karela's Umar Bashiru
- Read all related articles