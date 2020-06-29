Esperance star Kwame Bonsu undergoes successful surgery

Sports News Mon, 29 Jun 2020
Espérance Sportive de Tunis midfielder, Kwame Bonsu 'Conte' has undergone a successful operation to repair a cartilage injury.
The 23-year-old has been ruled out for six weeks during which he will undergo physical therapy and rehabilitation.
The former Asante Kotoko midfielder has been a key cog of the Esperance side since joining them in 2019.
He holds the record with the highest number of appearances (29) for the Blood and Gold this season.
Esperance is in pole position to clinch their fourth consecutive titles as they lead Sfaxien with 10 points.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
