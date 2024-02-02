Essien, Laryea, Stephen Appiah: Charles Taylor campaigns for legends as Black Stars coaching team

Ghanaian football legend Michael Essien

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has advocated for the appointment of a coaching team of Ghanaian football legends, Michael Essien and Laryea Kingston to lead the Black Stars.

The vacant coaching position has attracted loads of interest amidst clamour for the recruitment of an ex-footballer to handle the Black Stars.



Touching on the issue on Angel TV, Charles Taylor emphasized the need for a competent coach to lead the team.



Charles Taylor explained that all Ghanaians care about is the high-quality coach who will come in and improve the team.



The former Hearts of Oak forward doubted the ability of the local coach to handle the Black Stars, arguing that the job requires someone strong and committed.



“No local coach can handle the team but some people can help us. Michael Essien, for instance, is one of the people who can help us. The players in the Black Stars will help him. If you add Laryea to the team, it will help us.

“If the likes of Michael Essien, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah have the wherewithal to lead the team then they should be given the job. They are the guys who can handle the team. If we appoint these guys, you will see the improvement in Ghana football”, he said.



TWI NEWS



The Ghana Football Association sacked Chris Hughton on January 24, 2024, following the team’s disastrous performance in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.

With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.







