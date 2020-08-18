Sports News

Essien recounts how Lyon shaped his career

Michael Essien has given credit to his former club Olympique Lyon for shaping his career.

Essien, who joined the Ligue 1 club in 2003 from Bastia for a four-year deal said: “It moved me from being a young player to a senior player at a big club, so, it helped me grow up and feature on the big stage.”



“I gained a lot of experience in a short space of time,” he told 3news.com.



He singled out club owner Jean-Michel Aulas for praise, saying he has been the club’s most important leader over the years.



“I think the set-up of the club as a whole and the longevity of the president [has helped],” he said, “there has been continuity and they also know how to develop good players.”

Despite leaving the club in 2005 after making 71 appearances, the 37-year-old holds the club dear to heart as he still cherishes the memories he made there.



“The two titles and Champions League games will be my favourite memories.”



Michael Essien scored 7 goals for Lyon, winning 4 trophies including two Ligue 1 trophies and two Trphee des Champions

