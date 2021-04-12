Estoril striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu tallies 11 goals in Portuguese second-tier

Striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu

Striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu registered his 11th goal in the Portuguese second-tier on Sunday, 11 April 2021, as Estoril beat Vilafranquense 3-1 at home.

On his 23rd appearance of the season, the 22-year-old cleverly turned in an assist from Vidigal to give his side the second goal of the afternoon in the 32nd minute.



Estoril had taken the lead through one minute earlier through Rosier Lorientz.



Vilafranquense halved the deficit after 71 minutes through Rodrigo Rodrigues.

But Estoril restored their two-goal lead when Harramiz Quieta Ferreira Soares scored the third in the 87th minute.



Yakubu was replaced by Brazilian Andre toward the end of the game