Eto’o urges African countries to appoint former players as coaches

Ex- Cameroonian captain, Samuel Eto’o

African football legend, Samuel Eto’o has urged countries on the continent to appoint Ex-Footballers to lead them as coaches.

According to the Ex- Cameroonian captain, the former players have a better knowledge of the teams.



“These players played and they understand the situation quite better. But let’s take it far back, do you think some other ex-footballers didn’t want to coach these teams, some coaches had their licenses but they were not preferred – the foreign coaches were actually preferred over them,” Eto’o made the comments during a virtual media roundtable organised by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The four-time African footballer of the year also advised the various countries to decide on writing their own history by themselves.



“I think it is something we need to do collectively; we need to decide that we are going to write our history or story by ourselves, so we are going to appoint our own people and carry things by ourselves. I think this is what we can do,” he concluded.