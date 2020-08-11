Sports News

Eugene Ansah pens one-year contract with Israeli side Irony Kiryat Shmona

Eugene Ansah

Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah has signed a one-year loan deal with Israeli Premier League side Irony Kiryat Shmona.

The 25-year-old joined Kiryat Shmona on a season-long loan deal last season from Hapoel Raanana.



He was one of the few standout players for Kiryat Shmona last season, hitting 7 goals and providing 2 assists in 34 games in all competitions.



His performance for the side informed the club to extend his loan deal to another year.

Ansah was handed his maiden national team call-up for Ghana's double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan early this year.



However, he did not realize his dream of representing the West African giants as the match was called off due to the coronavirus crisis.

