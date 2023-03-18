0
Menu
Sports

Eugene Ansah scores for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Hapoel Katamon

Eugene Ansah 4567 Ghanaian player, Eugene Ansah

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Eugene Ansah scored for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Hapoel Katamon in the Israeli Premier League.

Hapoel Katamon failed to break down a well-organized Hapoel Be'er Sheva side who have won their last three games in the Israeli top flight. Hapoel Katamon went down by a goal scored a few seconds to halftime by Eugene Ansah.

Ansah found the back of the net after receiving a pass from Roy Gordana.

Katamon coach Ziv Aries's boys dominated for many minutes in the center of the field, neutralized the second-ranked team, and had several opportunities but were wasteful. Coach Aries made a couple of changes to try and find a goal.

He brought on Roy Revivo, Noaf Bazea, and Cedric after halftime. Yoav Tomer also came on in the 65th minute.

Eugene Ansah was substituted by coach Elyaniv Bardain in the 68th minute.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva will take on Maccabi Haifa in their next league game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: