Eugene Ansah scores for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Hapoel Katamon

Ghanaian player, Eugene Ansah

Ghana's Eugene Ansah scored for Hapoel Be'er Sheva against Hapoel Katamon in the Israeli Premier League.

Hapoel Katamon failed to break down a well-organized Hapoel Be'er Sheva side who have won their last three games in the Israeli top flight. Hapoel Katamon went down by a goal scored a few seconds to halftime by Eugene Ansah.



Ansah found the back of the net after receiving a pass from Roy Gordana.



Katamon coach Ziv Aries's boys dominated for many minutes in the center of the field, neutralized the second-ranked team, and had several opportunities but were wasteful. Coach Aries made a couple of changes to try and find a goal.

He brought on Roy Revivo, Noaf Bazea, and Cedric after halftime. Yoav Tomer also came on in the 65th minute.



Eugene Ansah was substituted by coach Elyaniv Bardain in the 68th minute.



Hapoel Be'er Sheva will take on Maccabi Haifa in their next league game.