Eugene Frimpong shows good form in preseason with Real Valladolid

Ghanaian youngster Eugene Frimpong

Ghanaian youngster Eugene Frimpong is enjoying an amazing preseason with Spanish La Liga outfit Real Valladolid.

The 20-year-old has been training with the first team of Valladolid in preseason and has been great so far.



Frimpong will hope to break into the senior team ahead of the new season after enduring a good preseason with the club.

The young Ghanaian midfielder will be looking forward to a big breakthrough season with Valladolid. It will not be surprising if the African Talent academy graduate play some matches in La Liga next season after showing glimpses of good performance in preseason.



The midfielder joined Valladolid in July 2022 and will see his contract elapse in the summer of 2025.