Eurafrica's case concerning Felix Afena-Gyan is dismissed by CAS

Felix Afena-Gyan

The Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) rejected the appeal submitted by Eurafrica Football Club on 20 March 2023 against the verdict made by the Ghana Football Association Appeals Committee on 27 February 2023.

The decision issued on 27 February 2023 by the Ghana Football Association Appeals Committee is confirmed.



In effect, Eurafrica FC shall pay an amount of €62,000 to Sunyani-based Wisers FC as well as 10% of the transfer fee from AS Roma in respect of Felix Afena Gyan.



The costs of the arbitration to be determined and served to the Parties by the CAS Court Office shall be borne by Eurafrica FC.

Eurafrica FC is ordered to pay an amount of CHF 1,000 (One thousand Swiss francs) to Sunyani The Wisers and an amount of CHF 1,000 (one thousand Swiss francs) to Ghana Football Association as a contribution towards their legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the present arbitration.



The Court has also dismissed all other motions or prayers for relief.