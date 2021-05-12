Euro 2020 countdown: All you need to know about the big show on StarTimes

UEFA Euro 2020 is 30 days away

Source: StarTimes Ghana

The UEFA Euro 2020 is now just 30 days away and fans around the world are gearing up for what promises to be a unique and thrilling tournament.

The European Championship will take place between 11 June and 11 July in 11 different cities. There will be 51 games, with the group stage – running from 11 to 23 June – a torrent of live football, with three matches most days.



Ghanaian fans will be able to watch all matches live and in HD on the StarTimes Sport channels as well as on StarTimes ON streaming application, as the leading digital TV operator secured the broadcasting rights to the Euro 2020.



All 24 teams at the final tournament are guaranteed to play at least three games. Then the top two in each of the six groups along with the four best third-placed finishers will proceed to the knockout phase – where things get even more exciting. From that point, every game is sudden death: win and teams reach the next round, lose and they are going home.



Two teams will ultimately make it all the way to the 11 July final at London's Wembley Stadium.



Football fans can acquire StarTimes decoder set including one-month Super bouquet at only GHC 150 and watch all 51 games live and in HD.



“African fans have been forced to pay ever higher prices to watch major competitions in the past. We know what they have been going through during the past year, COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us. At StarTimes, we want to ensure that nobody is excluded from this amazing football festival,” says Mrs. Akofa Banson, Head of marketing, StarTimes Ghana.



Streaming users are not left out and will be able to enjoy the whole tournament for GHC 29 on StarTimes ON.



“Football fans can hardly contain their excitement after a year-long wait. We are proud to bring them the greatest tournament of 2021.”



Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament kicks off with Turkey taking on Italy in Rome on June 11.



Which Country is Hosting Euro 2020?



To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the competition, UEFA decided to host it in several cities across the continent.



The venues are currently scheduled to be:



• Wembley Stadium in London (England)



• Stadio Olimpico in Rome (Italy)



• The Olympic Stadium in Baku (Azerbaijan)



• Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg (Russia)



• La Cartuja in Seville (Spain)



• Arena Națională in Bucharest (Romania)



• Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam (Netherlands)



• Hampden Park in Glasgow (Scotland)



• Parken Stadium in Copenhagen (Denmark)



• Puskás Aréna in Budapest (Hungary)

• The Allianz Arena in Munich (Germany)



How does the group stage look?



Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland



Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia



Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia



Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic



Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia



Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany



GROUP STAGE



Friday 11 June



Group A: Turkey vs Italy (20:00, Rome)



Saturday 12 June



Group A: Wales vs Switzerland (14:00, Baku)



Group B: Denmark vs Finland (17:00, Copenhagen)



Group B: Belgium vs Russia (20:00, St Petersburg)



Sunday 13 June



Group D: England vs Croatia (14:00, London)



Group C: Austria vs North Macedonia (17:00, Bucharest)



Group C: Netherlands vs Ukraine (20:00, Amsterdam)



Monday 14 June



Group D: Scotland vs Czech Republic (14:00, Glasgow)



Group E: Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, St Petersburg)

Group E: Spain vs Sweden (20:00, Seville)



Tuesday 15 June



Group F: Hungary vs Portugal (17:00, Budapest)



Group F: France vs Germany (20:00, Munich)



Wednesday 16 June



Group B: Finland vs Russia (14:00, St Petersburg)



Group A: Turkey vs Wales (17:00, Baku)



Group A: Italy vs Switzerland (20:00, Rome)



Thursday 17 June



Group C: Ukraine vs North Macedonia (14:00, Bucharest)



Group B: Denmark vs Belgium (17:00, Copenhagen)



Group C: Netherlands vs Austria (20:00, Amsterdam)



Friday 18 June



Group E: Sweden vs Slovakia (14:00, St Petersburg)



Group D: Croatia vs Czech Republic (17:00, Glasgow)



Group D: England vs Scotland (20:00, London)



Saturday 19 June



Group F: Hungary vs France (14:00, Budapest)



Group F: Portugal vs Germany (17:00, Munich)



Group E: Spain vs Poland (20:00, Seville)



Sunday 20 June



Group A: Italy vs Wales (17:00, Rome)

Group A: Switzerland vs Turkey (17:00, Baku)



Monday 21 June



Group C: North Macedonia vs Netherlands (17:00, Amsterdam)



Group C: Ukraine vs Austria (17:00, Bucharest)



Group B: Russia vs Denmark (20:00, Copenhagen)



Group B: Finland vs Belgium (20:00, St Petersburg)



Tuesday 22 June



Group D: Czech Republic vs England (20:00, London)



Group D: Croatia vs Scotland (20:00, Glasgow)



Wednesday 23 June



Group E: Slovakia vs Spain (17:00, Seville)



Group E: Sweden vs Poland (17:00, St Petersburg)



Group F: Germany vs Hungary (20:00, Munich)



Group F: Portugal v France (20:00, Budapest)



KNOCKOUT PHASE



Round of 16



Saturday 26 June



1: Group A Second Place vs Group B Second Place (17:00, Amsterdam)



2: Group A Winner vs Group C Second Place (20:00, London)



Sunday 27 June



3: Group C Winner vs Third Place Group D/E/F (17:00, Budapest)



4: Group B Winner vs Third Place Group A/D/E/F (20:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June



5: Group D Second Place vs Group E Second Place (17:00, Copenhagen)



6: Group F Winner vs Third Place Group A/B/C (20:00, Bucharest)



Tuesday 29 June



7: Group D Winner vs Group F Second Place (17:00, London)



8: Group E Winner vs Third Place Group A/B/C/D (20:00, Glasgow)



Quarter-finals



Friday 2 July



QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg)



QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)



Saturday 3 July



QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (17:00, Baku)



QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)



Semi-finals



Tuesday 6 July



SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2 (20:00, London)



Wednesday 7 July



SF2: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4 (20:00, London)



Final



Sunday 11 July



Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)