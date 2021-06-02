Euro Championship: Myron Boadu reacts to Netherlands U-21 victory over France

Ghanaian forward, Myron Boadu

Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu has reacted to the Netherlands U-21 victory over France in the Euro Championship last Monday.

Netherlands inflicted a 2-1 win over tournament favorites, France to secure qualification to the semi-finals courtesy Boadu’s brace.



Speaking after the game, the enterprising forward expressed his joy leading the teams attack.



"These are the best goals to score. I think everyone could see that I didn't hit the ball at the 2-1 top. A bit with the heel, but I couldn't do much else either. This was the best thing to do." because the keeper was already showing up the other way"



"I didn't really know what to do after that. First I looked to see if it was offside and then I just ran towards the boys. It was all joy. I was shocked, because the players kept coming. I'm so I'm glad we were able to do this as a team."

Many had tipped France for the title considering the squad at their folds which included Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konaté and Houssem Aouar.



But Boadu and his teammates defy all odds to beat France.



"France was of course the top favorite, but we started from our own strength. I felt in the field that the difference in strength was not great. We showed that we can achieve results with hard work," said Boadu.