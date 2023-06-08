0
Europa Conference League: Alfred Duncan wins silver medal with Fiorentina

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Alfred Duncan has won silver with Fiorentina in this season’s Uefa Europa Conference League competition.

The midfielder was an unused substitute for the Italian Serie A side on Wednesday night when the team locked horns with West Ham United in the finals of the Conference League.

Unfortunately, for Alfred Duncan and his teammates, the side could not match the opponent and lost 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

A penalty converted by Said Benrahma in the 62nd minute handed West Ham United the lead after a goalless draw from the first half.

Five minutes later, a clever strike from Giacoma Bonaventura restored parity for Fiorentina.

However, a late strike from Jarrod Bowen won the game for West Ham United.

While West Ham United received gold medals to be crowned Champions, Alfred Duncan and his teammates received silver medals.

