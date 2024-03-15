Europa Conference League: Baba Rahman scores in PAOK big win over Dinamo Zagreb

Ghana defender, Baba Abdul Rahman

Ghana defender, Baba Abdul Rahman, played a pivotal role in PAOK Thessaloniki's impressive 5-1 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

PAOK managed to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to secure a remarkable 5-3 aggregate victory, earning them a place in the quarterfinal draw scheduled for Friday.



Rahman showcased his attacking prowess by opening the scoring with a well-timed header in the 27th minute, igniting PAOK's comeback.



A Petar Sucic own goal brought PAOK level on aggregate, setting the stage for further goals from Brandon Thomas, Konstantinos Koulierakis, and Andrija Zivkovic, ultimately sealing the Greek side's emphatic win in the second leg.

PAOK have recorded eight home wins in 12 UECL games and will be making a third appearance in the European quarterfinals.



Baba Rahman's contribution underscores his versatility and impact on the pitch, with a remarkable tally of five goals and three assists for PAOK Thessaloniki this season.