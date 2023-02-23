0
Europa League: Kudus and Ajax target win over Union Berlin on Thursday night

Kudus Moammed 42436475.jfif Mohammed Kudus

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus is part of the Ajax squad in German to take on Union Berlin in the Europa League on Thursday, February 23.

The talented youngster featured for his club in the first leg of the Round 32 game of the clash.

Ahead of the second leg on Thursday night, Mohammed Kudus and his teammates are keen on securing the needed win to advance to the Round 16 stage of the competition.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Ajax manager John Heitinga said his lads are geared up for the game.

"That match gave us a lot of information. We will now mainly have to look to ourselves if we want to win. They will not do much else. They have a stiff collective and are currently just title candidates in Germany,” the Ajax coach said.

Mohammed Kudus on Thursday night will start for the Dutch giants in the team’s attack.

The game between Union Berlin and Ajax will kick off at 20:00gmt.

