Sports News

Europa League highest goal scorers list: Myron Boadu makes the cut

Myron Boadu is a Ghanaian-Dutch footballer who plays as a striker for AZ in the Eredivisie

Teams got to know who they will face in the quarter-finals, semi-finals, final of this season’s UEFA Europa League on Friday.

Myron Boadu 19, made the cut on the highest goal scorer list, he has played 7 times in the Europa League, with two assists and four goals for AZ Alkmaar this season.



Below are the current highest goal scorers chasing the golden boot in the tournament.



Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada, Slovan Bratislava’s Andraz Sporar, Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos, Istanbul Basaksehir’s Edin Visca, and Wolves’ Diogo Jota are currently on top of the goal chart with six goals each.



UEFA Europa League top scorers:

6 goals: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt), Andraz Sporar (Slovan Bratislava), Alfredo Morelos (Rangers), Edin Visca (Istanbul Basaksehir) and Diogo Jota (Wolves).



5 goals: Munir El Haddadi (Sevilla), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Marko Raguz (LASK)



4 goals: Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Danel Sinani (F91 Dudelange), Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets), Umar Sadiq (Partizan Belgrade), Claudiu Keseru (Ludogorets), Paulinho (Sporting Braga), Laurent Depoitre (KAA Gent).



3 goals: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Kai Havertz (Leverkusen).

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.