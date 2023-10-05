Europe Tour: Accra Lions U18 side thrash Red Star Belgrade 5-0 in final game

A scene from the game

The U18 team of Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions climaxed their European tour on Thursday, October 5.

The youth team from Accra has been in Serbia since last week as part of a European tour to give players exposure and also feature in a number of friendly games.



Today, the Accra Lions U18 team engaged the Red Star Belgrade U18 side in the final match of the team’s European tour.



Although the match was expected to be a close contest, the quality and strength of the Ghanaian side made the game a one-sided affair.



In the end, the Accra Lions U18 team cruised to a deserved 5-0 win as they made light work of the opponent.

During the game, prodigy Dominic Amponsah bagged two goals in the first half before goals from David Oduro, Baba Salifu Apiiga and Stephen Narh sealed the impressive victory against the youth team of the Serbian giants.



