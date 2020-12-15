Evans Adotey reveals Ghana’s approach for WAFU Cup semi finals against Niger

Assistant Black Satellites Coach Augustine Evans Adotey

Ghana U-20 Coach Augustine Evans Adotey has shed light on how the Black Satellites will approach their decisive clash against Niger on Tuesday.

The Ghana National U-20 side face their Nigerien counterparts in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship which is currently ongoing in Benin.



Niger topped Group A and remain undefeated in the competition so far after 3 games.



Ghana on the other hand recorded a win and a loss to Nigeria and Ivory Coast respectively, eventually coming second in Group B.



The clash with Niger offers an opportunity for the Black Satellites to book a final slot while also securing qualification to next year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.



Evans Adotey speaking in a pre-match presser says Ghana will not leave anything to chance against Niger.

He has also promised an attacking game against their opponents who he says won’t be underrated.



“I am not underrating them as a weaker side. A team that played three games without defeat. And topping the group with 5 points means something.



“We have worked on the tactical board. We’ve noticed few tactical weaknesses in the team. What we need is just to make sure that we map a strategy that will Ghana… We don’t want to concede a goal and also we want to score.



“It’s all about attacking and ensuring that we get our goals. If at the first half we get like 2 goals, we can vary our tactics,” Coach Adotey concluded.