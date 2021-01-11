Evans Mensah scores debut goal for Al Kharaitiyat SC in Qatar Premier League

Mon, 11 Jan 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghanaian striker Evans Mensah scored his first league goal for Al Kharaitiyat SC in the Qatari Star Premier League on Thursday night in the Qatari Premier League.
Despite Al Kharaitiyat 3-1 defeat to Qatar SC on matchday 13, Evans Mensah opened his goal counter in this season by scoring his team's only goal.
The former Inter Allies player has made 3 appearances since arriving at Al Kharaitiyat from Al-Duhail this summer.
Mensah is gradually gelling himself into the team and will be hoping to take up his chances in the ongoing season.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- Leicester manager Brendan Rogers impressed by 'important' Daniel Amartey's strong comeback
- Philip Adjah Tetteh joins Gokulam Kerala in India
- Indian side Gokulam Kerala FC sign Philip Adjah Tetteh
- Gideon Mensah provides assist in Vitoria Guimaraes' draw at Moreirense
- Caleb Ekuban dominates Turkish media headlines
- Read all related articles