Evans Owusu set to leave Asante Kotoko - Reports

Evans Owusu.jpeg Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu

Tue, 22 Sep 2020 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko defender, Evans Owusu is expected to leave the club after being deemed surplus to requirement by coach Maxwell Konadu ahead of the 2020/21 season.

According to information gathered from Kumasi based Pure FM, the 22-year-old over the weekend was removed from Asante Kotoko players' WhatsApp group.

Owusu failed to impress the technical handlers of the club during the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season and was loaned to Karela United.

The defender joined the Porcupine Warriors from Charity Stars FC in 2018.

According to reports, the former Ghana U-20 defender will be loaned out to a fellow Premiership side or end his contract at Asante Kotoko by mutual consent.

