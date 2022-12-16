‘Even Akufo-Addo gets criticized’ – Nana Yaa Brefo slams Kurt Okraku, GFA over threats to sue

Nana Yaa Brefo and Kurt Okraku

Nana Yaa Brefo of Angel Broadcasting Network has hit back at Kurt Okraku and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over their threat to institute legal action against journalists and media houses that make defamatory statements against the GFA and its teams.

Nana Yaa Brefo chided the GFA president Kurt Okraku and vowed to continue with the criticism until what she views to be influence peddling with regards to Black Stars selection is stopped.



Speaking on Angel FM, Nana Yaa Brefo cautioned Kurt Okraku not to see himself as being above reproach because even President Akufo-Addo suffers criticism.



She deemed the GFA’s recent press release on suing defamers as an attempt to gag journalists from being critical of the FA and their president.



“Someone tell Kurt to get out. He should stop disturbing us. Someone tell Kurt that even the president is criticized. He should send all of us to court. A whole president had to pick his phone to solicit for funds for the team and you want to tell us not to criticize you. He was voted for.



“Our lawyer is Kennedy Agyapong, so he should send all of us to court. If you are incompetent, we’ll say it. If you send your player to World Cup and it cost us, we’ll say it,” she fumed.

The GFA on December 14 issued a statement, announcing their lawyers have been instructed to take legal action against anyone who makes defamatory statement about the association and the Black Stars.



“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has noticed that a few persons are deliberately maligning and defaming the GFA and the Black Stars brand in an attempt to manufacture a non-existent scandal about the team.



“While the Association will continue to encourage feedback and opinions (devoid of insults, personal attacks, and brand devaluation), the protection of the brands from deliberate lies, misinformation and defamatory comments must be curbed, as the Black Stars remains a global brand that unites all Ghanaians.



“The Ghana Football Association has therefore instructed its lawyers to institute legal action against persons who defame the Association, its officials, products and destroy the Black Stars brand as well as the media platforms used to do same.”



