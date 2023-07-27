Even Akufo-Addo government is practising family and friends - Charles Taylor defends Kurt Okraku

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor Asampong, has come to the defense of Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku amidst allegations that he is running a 'family and friends' administration.

A Ghanaian whistleblower has filed a petition at the FIFA Ethics Committee, accusing Kurt Okraku of breaching several articles of FIFA's code of ethics, claiming nepotism in his administration.



Despite the petition, Kurt Okraku has expressed his intention to seek re-election in October this year.



In light of the situation, Charles Taylor has voiced his support for Kurt Okraku because he believes the GFA president understands football and deserves another tenure to continue his work.



“Kurt Okraku is someone who understands football. We don’t have the patience most of the time to wait and observe what’s happening. There is no one who just wakes up and progresses, it’s a gradual process. If you look at Kurt now, he is determined and he is doing something different,” he told Adom TV.

“We need to give him our support. When he does something and it succeeds, he does it for Ghana. It will not be for his house.”



Addressing the allegations of nepotism, Taylor pointed out that similar practices exist in the government of Ghana itself, where family members have been appointed to key positions. He suggested that the focus should be on whether Okraku can deliver results and lead the football association effectively.



“People sometimes say he has brought in his family members to govern the FA. Even the government of Ghana is using some family members to govern some parts of the government. The work is all about if the person can deliver. If the Black Stars lose a game, the coaches should be blamed and not Kurt," Taylor stated.



JNA/KPE