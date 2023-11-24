Even Jose Mourinho would struggle with the Black Stars - Robert Sackey

Jose Mourinho

Robert Sackey believes that Jose Mourinho would struggle to deliver results if appointed as the head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January 2024.

The former Black Princesses coach asserts that the current situation within the Black Stars poses challenges for coaches in achieving the desired results. Consequently, he is urging the Ghana Football Association to retain Chris Hughton for the tournament.



Sackey contends that it is too late for a new coach to adequately prepare the team for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast.



Concerns have been raised about the future of the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss with the Black Stars, particularly in light of recent results.



Speaking to Asempa FM, Sackey expressed the opinion that dismissing Hughton before the tournament would lead to a situation reminiscent of the one in 2006.

“We are going toward the end of November and you are talking about appointing a new head coach. It was the same problem we encountered in 2006,” he said.



Before adding, “It’s about psyching. How to be able to motivate the players to go and perform. I feel we should keep the coach because it is too late to sack him.”



“If we sack him and even bring Jose Mourinho, he cannot be able to perform because it is not easy.”