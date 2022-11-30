Even Ronaldo needed a penalty to score against Ati Zigi - Yaa Agyemang praises goalie

A Ghanaian journalist, Grace Yaa Agyemang, is impressed with the performance of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi for the Black Stars in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ati Zigi has become Ghana's number one due to the absence of first and second-choice goalkeepers, Jojo Wallacott and Richard Ofori, who are missing the Mundial due to injuries.



In the two games against Portugal and South Korea, the shot-stopper has been crucial for the Black Stars and has kept hopes alive ahead of the final group game against Uruguay.



Speaking about the players who have impressed her so far, Grace Yaa Agyemang, who was speaking on the GhanaWeb Mundial show, mentioned Ati Zigi's name for putting up a good show in the tournament despite conceding four goals in two games.



"I feel Ati Zigi is doing so well. His reflexes have been on point, and even though he has conceded in all our games, he has been great so far."

She added that even the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Cristiano Ronaldo, needed a penalty before he was able to score against Lawrence Ati Zigi.



"Even a GOAT like Ronaldo needed a dubious penalty before he was able to score against him (Ati Zigi) and I was so heartbroken when Portugal was awarded the penalty," Grace Yaa Agyemang told sit-in host, Paula Amma Broni on the All Ladies edition of the GhanaWeb Mundial.



Watch her submissions in the post below:



