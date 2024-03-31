Even though I studied Building Construction, if I build your house, it’ll collapse – Bukom Banku’s son
Abubakar Kamako son of the legendary boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has said that even though he pursued building construction in school, he cannot pursue a career in the field.
He says regardless of the education he has had, he cannot lay a block to save his life.
Abubakar Kamako who was speaking in an interview with Adom TV said, “I went to Afajato Senior High Technical School where I studied Building and Construction but right now if I build your house for you, it will collapse,” he said.
Abubakar Kamako has set sights on world glory, indicating that he will pursue a career in boxing.
“I’m focused on Olympics qualifiers. I will qualify because I have some spirit inside me. I will do greater exploits and people need to watch out for me,” he said.
????“Right now, if I build your house for you, it’ll collapse.”— #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) March 29, 2024
???? Abubakar Kamako, son of Bukom Banku, opens up about his education.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/xz6JZ3ZEip