Everton not giving up on Mohammed Kudus after World Cup heroics

Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 18 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Premier League side, Everton are not giving up on signing Ghana star Mohammed Kudus in January.

The Ajax by far was Ghana's best player at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The youngster scored in Black Stars' 3-2 win over South Korea in their second group game and also grabbed an assist in the opener against Portugal.

Following his impressive outings at the Mundial, Kudus has been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and other top European clubs.

Everton came close of signing the former FC Nordsjaelland forward during the summer but the deal fell through.

However, Frank Lampard's side are not giving up on landing the promising attacker in January.

Kudus has reunited with his Ajax teammates following Ghana's early elimination from the global showpiece.

Kudus will hope to keep his fine form intact when the domestic season on January 8 and, with his current contract running until 2025, the Dutch side are in the driving seat regarding any mid-season deal.

