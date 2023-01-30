1
Everton table £20million bid for Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana Renne Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes have turned down a £20 million bid from Premier League side, Everton for Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana.

According to reports, Everton made a verbal offer of £20 million bid for Kamaldeen but the French club turned the offer down.

Stade Rennes are ready to accept an amount of 30 million euros for their winger who has been on the radar of a few clubs in Europe.

Everton’s interest in the 20-year-old Ghanaian winger grew after they sold their winger Anthony Gordan to Newcastle for 40 million euros in the January transfer window.

The Black Stars player who has struggled for game time at Stade Rennes is eager to leave for a club where he will be able to showcase his talent consistently.

Southampton who also expressed interest in the lad had their £17 million bid rejected by the French club.

Everton who in a relegation battle, are desperately trying to sign players to help them survive in the Premier League.

Kamaldeen who used to be one of the starters for Stade Rennes last season lost his place in the starting line-up after a marathon of injuries.

This season, the Ghanaian has played 14 matches starting just two in the French Ligue 1.

The winger saw 45 minutes of action in their 2-1 win over FC Lorient on Friday, January 27, 2023.

The former FC Nordjeland player was part of Ghana's campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

