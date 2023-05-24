Every Hearts player will be a starter in any team in Ghana – Alhaji Akambi reiterates

Alhaji Akambi

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi has rubbished claims that the handlers of the club did not do proper recruitment in the off-season.

According to him, every player at Hearts of Oak will be a starter in any team.



“Every player at Hearts of Oak will be a starter in any team in Ghana so no one can blame us that we had a bad recruitment,” Alhaji Akambi said.



The football administrator rehashed this in an interview with Oyerepa FM after Hearts of Oak’s 5-1 mauling at the hands of Medeama SC on Sunday.



After that defeat, many people have argued that it is because the Phobians lack quality players to compete.

Alhaji Akambi just like any fan of Hearts of Oak was not happy with the performance of the Phobians.



He insists that the displays of the players were very poor and one to forget.



“I still can’t believe it and couldn’t believe it yesterday. As a board member, we have done everything needed of us and we are still doing everything the team needs.



"The players didn’t do well. I don’t know what happened but this is not how they play. To be honest with you, they did not play well,” Alhaji Akambi said.