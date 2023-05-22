Every part of my body is intact and ready - Frederick Asare denies suffering broken leg injury

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare, has assured the club's fans that he is in good shape and set to resume training.

His statement is in reaction to claims that he broke his leg during Kotoko's friendly match against Betenase FC.



Asare has explained he instead collided with a player during the game and did not sustain any serious injury as indicated in his medical report.



“I was surprised about the reports that my leg is broken. It was a clash with an onrushing player but the medical reports are there. Every part of my body is intact and ready to compete “ he stressed.



He further assured that he set to resume training after Kotoko's game against Kotoku Royals.

“I will resume training immediately after the team returns from Dawu. I started with gym work last the weekend. I am constantly in touch with the medical team and all is set for my immediate return, “ he assured.



Asare is one of the best performers in the ongoing BetPawa Premier League, delivering some world-class performances to save Kotoko on many occasions.



He is tipped to be one of the local players who could join Chris Hughton’s call-ups for upcoming AFCON qualifiers in Kumasi next month.



