4
Menu
Sports

'Everything is possible' - Hearts coach Slavko Matic being hopeful ahead of Super clash

Slavko Matic Slavko Matic

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has indicated that he is aware it will be a tough match against Asante Kotoko in the Super Cup.

The two most successful Ghana Premier League clubs will be locking horns in the upcoming weekend in a Week 19 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

Ahead of the game, coach Slavko Matic says he is hopeful Hearts of Oak can get a win although the team is not in the best form.

“It is a big game. Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak and for me, everything is possible.

“The injured players must recover for the game on Sunday,” coach Slavko Matic said.

The Serbian tactician said this during the post match interview of the game between Great Olympics and Hearts of Oak on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
Related Articles: